U.S. stocks post worst year in decade

Wall Street stocks closed higher Monday, the last trading day of 2018, but major indexes suffered the worst annual performance in a decade.

The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 265.06 points, or 1.15 percent, from Friday to finish at 23,327.46. That translates into a 5.6 percent retreat on year, the worst since the 33.8 percent decline in 2008 when the major financial crisis erupted.

The Dow dropped 1,391 points in 2018, decreasing for the first time in three years. It had gained 4,956 points, or 25.1 percent, the previous year, on expectations for President Donald Trump's economic policies such as major tax cuts and deregulation.

The broader S&P 500 and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite were down 6.2 percent and 3.9 percent in 2018, respectively. Both indexes also had their worst annual showings since 2008.

U.S. stocks came under heavy pressure this month amid concerns over an economic slowdown as well as the outlook for ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.