N. Korea's leader Kim emphasizes importance of building up economy

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of building up the economy in his New Year's address on Tuesday.

Kim gave a New Year's address for the seventh straight year.

In his previous New Year's speech, Kim unexpectedly extended an olive branch to South Korea, saying he would prepare for his country's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics hosted by the South in February 2018.

Later in the year, Kim held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae In as well as U.S. President Donald Trump, and the North's leader pledged to achieve "complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.