Baseball: Japanese pitcher Kikuchi agrees to deal with Mariners: sources

Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has agreed to sign with the American League's Seattle Mariners, sources close to the matter revealed Monday.

The 27-year-old Kikuchi, one of Japan's top pitchers, was posted to Major League Baseball on Dec. 3 by the Seibu Lions and had 30 days to negotiate a contract.

He arrived in Los Angeles on Dec. 16 to negotiate a deal along with his high-profile agent, Scott Boras, who helped secure former Lion Daisuke Matsuzaka's blockbuster contract with the Boston Red Sox in 2006.

This season, Kikuchi helped Seibu finish with the best record in the Pacific League in Nippon Professional Baseball when he went 14-4 and struck out 153 batters over 163-2/3 innings.

He has a career record of 73 wins, 46 losses and one save with a 2.77 ERA.