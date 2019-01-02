Cambodian man dies after falling from plane

A Cambodian man died after falling from a plane after it took off from an airport in the northern province of Siem Reap, airport officials said Tuesday.

The man in his late 30s had sneaked into Siem Reap International Airport and hidden in the plane's landing gear before falling from a height of about 30 meters following takeoff, according to the officials.

The officials, who said they are not authorized to talk to the media, confirmed that the accident happened Monday at around 10:20 a.m. after the Lanmei Airlines plane lifted off the runway.

According to officials, who have checked airport security camera footage, the man entered the airport unnoticed via an unofficial entry point and made his way to the runway unnoticed. He is believed to have a mental illness, they added.

It is the first time this kind of incident has taken place in Cambodia, according to the officials.