Step taken in S. Korea to seize Japan firm's assets over forced labor

Lawyers representing South Korean plaintiffs in a wartime forced labor case have launched a procedure aimed at seizing the South Korean assets of Japanese steelmaking giant Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., local media reported Wednesday.

The move follows the ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court in October ordering the company to pay 400 million won (about $350,000) to four South Koreans for their forced labor during the era of Japanese colonial rule between 1910 and 1945, according to Yonhap News Agency and other media outlets.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs set a Dec. 24 deadline for the Japanese firm to respond to their request to begin compensation talks based on the ruling, but the firm did not do so.