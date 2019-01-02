FlixBus offering VR headsets to long-distance travelers

FlixBus has begun testing a VR headset offering on select routes in the western US, giving travelers a new way to pass the time during their lengthy voyages.

VR headsets have a reputation of giving users vertigo if being used while traveling, especially while traveling on routes that aren't linked to the digital experience; on the contrary, FlixBus travelers have been reporting appreciation of the company's new VR headset offering on long-distance trips. When the technology was tested in France and in Spain, the positive feedback encouraged the company to expand the offering to its US shuttles.

The European tech-friendly bus service which launched in the US in 2018 will be testing this service for three months over various routes to and from Las Vegas -- carefully selected routes with limited winding turns and sloping streets.

Riders who reserve a panoramic seat on these trips will be provided with a Pico Goblin 2 headset already equipped with approximately 50 virtual reality games as well as complementary VR travel experiences.

According to FlixBus, you could potentially pass the time by floating through space, "walking across the Arctic with a family of penguins," or simply by playing games like basketball or chess.

Pico Interactive, the company behind these headsets, already has experience providing the VR platform to airlines and airport lounges over the past year, including Small Planet Airlines and Star Alliance.

If US customers appreciate the headsets as the French and Spanish users have, the technology could expand to the entire FlixBus fleet.

For those who reserve the panoramic seats -- you must be quick, because there are only four available on each trip! -- the Pico Goblin 2 headset will be provided upon boarding free of charge.