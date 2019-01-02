Xi stresses Taiwan's "peaceful" reunification, keeps threat of force

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called anew for "peaceful" reunification of Taiwan through dialogue, without renouncing the use of force against those who advocate independence for the self-governing island.

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and the best efforts," Xi said in a speech at a gathering to mark the 40th anniversary of the issuance of a pro-unification statement titled "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan."

Xi, however, warned that mainland China, led by the Communist Party, would use military power if external forces and "Taiwan independence" prevent Beijing from achieving its major goal of cross-strait reconciliation.

The Chinese leader's remarks come as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been recently forging close ties with self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province awaiting reunification.

"We don't promise to abandon the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures against external interference and a very small number of Taiwan independence separatists as well as their activities, not against Taiwan compatriots," Xi said.

"The Taiwan issue is China's internal affair. It is related to China's core interests and the Chinese people's national sentiments. It does not allow any outside interference," Xi added.

Xi, meanwhile, said in his speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that the "one country, two systems" framework is the "best" to realize national reunification and that the mainland will "never" change its so-called one China policy.

Beijing will carry out "democratic consultation" on cross-strait ties, Xi said. "The cross-strait affairs are the family affairs of the compatriots on both sides of the strait. Of course, they should also be discussed by the family."

Xi emphasized the importance of bolstering relations of trust between the mainland and Taiwan through economic cooperation and human interaction.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since they split amid a civil war in 1949. Beijing has since then endeavored to undermine Taipei's quest for international recognition.

China has stepped up such efforts, particularly since President Tsai Ing-wen -- who belongs to the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party -- came to power in Taiwan in May 2016.

The "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" -- which was issued by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Beijing's parliament, on Jan. 1, 1979 -- proclaimed key policies and principles of the peaceful reunification of China.