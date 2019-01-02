Nokia 9 PureView 'promotional video' leaked

Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018, on Monday, MySmartPrice uploaded a video which looks suspiciously like an 'unofficial official' promotional clip.

On Sunday, notable tech leaker Evan Blass tweeted an official-looking commercial image of the famed ninth model, a smartphone that has been termed the Nokia 9 PureView by those in tech circles for years. A day later on Monday, MySmartPrice posted a corresponding video showing off every nook and cranny of the device as well as the breadth of its photographic capabilities.

The video, which is over one-minute long in length, presents a device identical to that revealed by Blass. As for the text in the clip, it also lines up with what rumors have been suggesting for months: it's powered by Android 9 Pie, features a five-camera setup with ZEISS Optics, and sports an edge-to-edge display which has been more specifically described to be a 5.99-inch 2K HDR10 PureDisplay.

The video notes that five shots can be captured simultaneously while taking 10x more light than a typical smartphone camera color sensor. After the shots are captured, the photos can then be re-focused using Google Photos.

The device is set to be Qi compatible (meaning that the PureView supports wireless charging), use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 mobile platform -- the same used in Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and LG's most recent flagship devices -- and to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Rumors have previously suggested that the phone will likely make its first official public appearance in February at the Mobile World Congress, but they have since shifted to suggest that the launch could be coming this month. With CES 2019 beginning next week and nearly the entirety of the device being leaked, maybe we'll see it far sooner than expected.