No. 15 Texas Beats No. 5 Georgia 28-21 In Allstate Sugar Bowl For 10th Win Of Season [VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS]

No. 15 Texas beats No. 5 Georgia 28-21 in Sugar Bowl 2019

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns defeated the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 28-21 on Tuesday in the thrilling Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Longhorns Get 10 Wins For First Time Since 2009

Texas (10-4) kicked off 2019 strongly, reaching ten victories in a season for the first time since 2009. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Longhorns have earned seven wins this season by just one possession — more than any other team in the nation. The victory also marked Texas’ first Sugar Bowltriumph since 1947.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger rushed for three touchdowns and finished 19 of 27 passing for 169 yards. Ehlinger also logged 21 carries for 64 yards.

Georgia QB Jake Fromm went 20 of 34 passing for 212 yards, three scores and an interception. The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice and recorded only 72 rushing yards.

Fromm commented on Ehlinger’s aggressive playing style after the game by saying: “In my conference, it’s probably not a good idea to do what he does.” Former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson rapidly called out Fromm on Twitter following that statement.

Given his performance in the Sugar Bowl, Ehlinger is predicted by many to become a Heisman Trophy contender this year. The sophomore finished the season with 16 rushing touchdowns, (41 in total) more so than any other signal-caller in Longhorns history. Ehlinger also compiled 3,800 yards and could soon be compared to former Heisman winners like Tim Tebow, an ex-Florida standout.

According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Ehlinger has rushed for the same number of TDs this season as fellow sophomore and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who is a two-time All-American.

The Bulldogs (11-3) finished first in the SEC East and 7-1 in their conference. Texas placed second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma (12-2) and was 7-2 in its conference. The Longhorns had been picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 this year — behind Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU — in a preseason media poll.

Here are some highlights from the 2019 Sugar Bowl:

Both teams’ mascots also had fun before the game by facing off: