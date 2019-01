Madonna Wins Damages Against 'The Daily Mail' For Invasion Of Privacy In Adoption Case

At the end of 2018, the Stonewall Inn announced that Madonna would be an ambassador for the 50th annivesry celebration of the Stonewall Inn Riots. Those riots would kick off the modern LGBTQ movement in 1969. Yet, it was still a suprise when the “Material Girl” singer appeared at the bar. Dressed in all black, Madonna […]