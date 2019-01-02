Rebel Wilson‘s winter getaway was anything but pitch perfect. The 38-year-old actress set off to Aspen, Colorado, to try and learn to ski. Things did not go according to plan. Wilson would inform her Instagram followers Sunday that she she ended up having to be rescued from the top of a mountain after realizing she […]
Rebel Wilson Rescued Off Aspen Mountain Top While Trying To Learn To Ski
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos