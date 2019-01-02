Rebel Wilson Rescued Off Aspen Mountain Top While Trying To Learn To Ski

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Actress Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Pitch Perfect 2" at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson‘s winter getaway was anything but pitch perfect. The 38-year-old actress set off to Aspen, Colorado, to try and learn to ski. Things did not go according to plan. Wilson would inform her Instagram followers Sunday that she she ended up having to be rescued from the top of a mountain after realizing she […]