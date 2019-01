NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Comedian Louis C.K. performs onstage at The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2014 in New...

In 2017, Louis C.K. admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct. He vowed to “step back and take a long time to listen.” He returned last month doing stand-up with sets at The Comedy Cellar in New York City. It appears he didn’t listen for long enough. On Sunday, videos surfaced on YouTube of the comedian’s […]