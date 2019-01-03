Donald Trump Attacks Stanley McChrystal On Twitter After General Says President Is “Immoral And Dishonest”

U.S. General Stanley McChrystal, commander of International Security Assistance Force and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan

President Donald Trump blasted former four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal in a New Year’s Day tweet on Tuesday after McChrystal criticized him.

“‘General’ McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama,” Trump wrote in of his first Twitter posts of 2019. “Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!”

The president was retweeting a post from Fox News host Laura Ingraham that included a link to an article headlined: “Media Didn’t Like McChrystal Until He Started Bashing Trump.”

In an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, 64-year-old McChrystal — a former Commander of the International Security Assistance Force under Barack Obama — lambasted Trump by calling him immoral and dishonest.

“I don’t think he tells the truth,” McChrystal told Martha Raddatz. When asked if he believed Trump was immoral, McChrystal replied, “I think he is.”

The retired general continued: “What I would ask every American to do is, again, stand in front of that mirror and say, what are we about? Am I really willing to throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things that we might like. If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because their background is so shady, if we’re willing to do that then that’s in conflict with who I think we are.”

“And so I think it’s necessary in those times to take a stand,” McChrystal added.

McChrystal had previously rebuked the president in November for going after former Adm. William McRaven, the leader of the Navy Seal team that killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. McRaven had also severely criticized Trump, which prompted the president to call him “a Hillary Clinton backer and an Obama backer.”

Trump added that “it would have been nice if we got Osama Bin Laden a lot sooner than that.”

“The President is simply wrong,” McChrystal said in an interview on CNN in November. “He’s uninformed, and he is pushing an idea that I think is not helpful. But I really think it’s symptomatic of the crisis in leadership that we have in the nation today.”

On Sunday, McChrystal also commented on former Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis‘ resignation from the Trump administration as Defense Secretary. Mattis announced on Dec. 20 that he would leave the White House due to his strong disagreement with the president on multiple issues, including Trump’s decision to withdraw 2,000 troops from Syria.

“If we have someone who is as selfless and as committed as Jim Mattis, resigns his position walking away from all the responsibility he feels for every service member in our forces, and he does so in a public way like that, we ought to stop and say, okay, why did he do it?” McChrystal said. “We ought to ask what kind of commander in chief he had that Jim Mattis, that the good Marine, felt he had to walk away.”

McChyrstal was the leader of American troops in Afghanistan under Obama but resigned in 2010 following derogatory remarks he and his fellow officers made about other administration members, including then-Vice President Joe Biden. McChrystal was replaced by Army Gen. David Petraeus, who got caught in his own scandal involving an extramarital affair in November 2012.