Fewer Japanese firms expect economic growth in 2019

Some 63 percent of major companies in Japan expect the country's economy to grow moderately in 2019, becoming more pessimistic than a year ago, as they brace for a likely drop in consumer demand following a consumption tax hike in October this year, a Kyodo News survey showed.

In the survey of 115 companies including Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Corp. conducted between late November and mid-December, 33 percent predict the economy to be flat, with 3 percent saying it will retreat slightly.

None of the companies predict the economy will grow strongly. In last year's survey, 82 percent said the nation's economy would grow moderately or strongly in 2018.

Responding to a multiple-choice question, 79 percent of the firms expecting an economic expansion said a pickup in corporate capital spending will lead the growth, followed by 46 percent which expect an increase in consumer demand before the consumption tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent on Oct. 1 to support an expansion.

As for the companies with more pessimistic views, some 56 percent cited concerns about a drop in consumer spending from October, while 54 percent said they are concerned about the possible effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline trade policies.

On Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, 57 percent said they support it. While only 2 percent said they do not support the current administration, 39 percent did not provide an answer to the question.

Regarding Abe's policies, 33 percent picked promotion of free trade as most important in a multiple-choice question.

Some 43 percent said they are concerned or disappointed with fiscal consolidation efforts and 30 percent said Abe is not doing enough for a social security reform to address challenges posed by the aging society and swelling costs to support it.

Expectations were generally high for the trans-Pacific partnership free trade pact which came into force on Sunday, with 48 percent saying they expect the accord to have a positive impact on their earnings, while 37 percent expect no immediate impact.

The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership covers 13 percent of the global economy.