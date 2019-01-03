Since taking over Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been a lighting rod for controversy. After the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year almost everyone but President Donald Trump was pointing fingers at the Crown Prince. However, it now appears that the act of not standing up to bin Salman has been […]
Netflix Pulls ‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ For Criticizing Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
