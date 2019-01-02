Baseball: Mariners sign Japanese pitcher Kikuchi to 4-year deal

The Seattle Mariners have signed Japanese left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a four-year contract, the American League team announced Wednesday.

Kikuchi, 27, was posted to Major League Baseball on Dec. 3 by the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league after the 2018 season. He was eligible to negotiate and sign with any MLB team.

"Yusei's combination of character, talent, experience and relative age made him a primary target in our roster building plans," said Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto. "He is an exciting young pitcher with the ability to impact the Mariners, both in the present and future."

Kikuchi is the first Japanese player to be sent to the majors under the new posting system rules in effect since this postseason, whereby the Japanese team posting a player will receive a fee based on an agreed percentage of the value of the contract, bonuses and incentives.

This season, Kikuchi helped Seibu finish with the best record in the Pacific League in Nippon Professional Baseball when he went 14-4 and struck out 153 batters over 163-2/3 innings.

He has a career record of 73 wins, 46 losses and one save with a 2.77 ERA.