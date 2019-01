The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Thursday morning editions:

-- Notes showing Emperor Showa's thoughts found (Asahi)

-- Step taken in S. Korea toward seizing Nippon Steel's assets over forced labor (Mainichi)

-- Gov't to announce name of Japan's new era on April 1 (Yomiuri)

-- WTO seeks to ban government raids on corporate data (Nikkei)