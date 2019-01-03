Search continues for crew member after ship catches fire in Pacific

A search is continuing for a crew member who remains missing after a Japanese commercial ship caught fire in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Monday when the ship Sincerity Ace, carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii, was traveling about 3,330 kilometers northwest of Oahu Island. A total of 21 crew members were aboard the Panama-flagged vessel, operated by Japanese marine transport company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

The ship master had reported to authorities a "significant" fire and an intent to abandon ship, according to the Coast Guard.

Search efforts have led to the rescue of 16 crew members while four were found unresponsive, such as being unable to grab onto life-saving equipment, according to a Coast Guard officer and a news release.

Search efforts by air and sea for the one remaining crew member span an area of 10,800 square km.

The vessel remains adrift and on fire, the Coast Guard said.