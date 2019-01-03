Dollar briefly dives to upper 104 yen level, lowest since March 2018

The U.S. dollar briefly dived to its lowest level since March 2018 in the upper 104 yen zone Wednesday evening, as concerns grew over the global economy after Apple Inc. downgraded its earnings forecast due to sluggish sales in China.

As traders sought the perceived safety of the yen, the U.S. currency fell to as low as 104.70 yen in early Asian trade. At 5 p.m. Wednesday in New York, the dollar changed hands at 108.83-93 yen.

Dealers said yen-buying was spurred following the announcement by U.S. technology giant Apple that it has cut its sales forecast for the October-December quarter on the back of the slowing Chinese economy.

The movement accelerated amid thin holiday trading, dealers said. The dollar, however, quickly rebounded on buybacks and recovered to the 107 yen level.

In Tokyo, many market participants are still away due to New Year holidays.