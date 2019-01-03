August to release discreet smart doorbell

On Wednesday images of August's new smart video-recording doorbell were leaked by tech blogger Dave Zatz before the device appears to even have been assigned an official name.

Smart doorbells, especially those with video-recording features, don't often ‘blend in' with a home's exterior aesthetic unless you're living in a hyper-connected, futuristically designed smart home. As one of the first points of contact a visitor has with your home, some may say that it's important for even the doorbell to fit the part; August, a home security product manufacturer and supplier which was bought by Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy back in 2017, has a new smart doorbell on the way that resembles a more conventional buzzer.

According to David Zatz, who managed to get his hands on some unreleased photos of the upcoming device, the August Consumer brand is still alive, well, and planning to release its first product since 2017. Though the name of it is unknown, this smart video doorbell, in terms of exterior design, potentially satisfies user needs for both home protection and style.

Though the concept of the device is not novel -- Ring, Greet, and RCA all have similar models despite being hyper-stylized -- the design is, though Nest's minimalistic Hello video doorbell will be a fair competitor.

So far, Zatz only had the images of the doorbell to unveil, no pricing or release date; however, with CES 2019 coming up quickly, these details may surface sooner rather than later.