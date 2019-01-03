Rush of travelers returning from New Year holidays in high gear

Travelers returning from domestic and overseas trips during the New Year holidays packed airports and bullet trains headed for Tokyo and other major cities on Thursday.

According to major bullet train operators, reserved seats on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines were mostly booked throughout the day and nonreserved seats on some trains were fully occupied from early morning.

Congestion on other shinkansen lines is also expected to grow, including on the Tohoku line connecting Tokyo and the northeastern region.

Many flights bound for Haneda airport in Tokyo were packed, with congestion on domestic flights expected to peak on Friday and Saturday and on inbound international flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Traffic jams are also expected throughout Japan, including on inbound lanes of the Tomei Expressway connecting the Tokyo area and Aichi Prefecture, according to Central Nippon Expressway Co.