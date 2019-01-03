Qantas is named world's safest airline 2019

Australia's flagship carrier, Qantas Airlines, has been named the world's safest airline for 2019.

Thanks to a 60-year streak as a fatality-free commercial jetliner, Qantas tops Airlineratings.com's latest ranking of the top 20 airlines in the world.

"It is extraordinary that Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era," said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement.

Along with being the world's oldest continuously operating airline, editors note that Qantas has always been a leader in aviation, be it in the development of the Future Air Navigation System; the use of flight data recorders; automatic landings; and in real-time monitoring of engines.

"But Qantas is not alone. Long established airlines such as Hawaiian and Finnair have perfect records in the jet era," Thomas adds.

Along with Qantas, other top-performing airlines include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, and Virgin Atlantic, among others.

For the ranking, editors looked at audits from aviation governing bodies and lead associations; government audits; airline crash and serious incident records; fleet age; and profitability.

Here are the world's safest mega airlines 2019 (listed in alphabetical order)

Air New Zealand

Alaska Airlines

All Nippon Airways

American Airlines

Austrian Airlines

British Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Emirates

EVA Air

Finnair

Hawaiian Airline

KLM

Lufthansa

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Scandinavian Airline System

Singapore Airlines

Swiss

United Airlines

Virgin group of airlines (Atlantic and Australia)

Top 10 safest low-cost airlines of 2019 in alphabetical order include:

Flybe, Frontier

HK Express

Jetblue

Jetstar Australia / Asia

Thomas Cook

Volaris

Vueling

Westjet

Wizz