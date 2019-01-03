Tennis: Osaka advances to semifinals in Brisbane

Naomi Osaka advanced to the Brisbane International semifinals on Thursday following a come-from-behind quarterfinal win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

The No. 2 seed from Japan beat the eighth-seeded Sevastova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in just over 1 hour, 30 minutes. Osaka lost their two matchups in 2018 but managed to snap her losing streak.

The world No. 5 Osaka allowed No. 11 Sevastova to break her serve in the opening game and dropped the first set after making 15 unforced errors. But she managed to pick up momentum in the second set and did not drop a single game.

"I was just trying to stay calm and tell myself that she's one of the best players in the world so I just have to stay in there and hopefully I'll get a chance," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "And I think I did, so I just kept trying to roll with it."

Osaka fired 11 aces and 34 winners in booking a semifinal spot against either world No. 27 Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine or world No. 20 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

In the men's draw, Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama lost to France's Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) in a match lasting over two hours. Uchiyama was making his first appearance in the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour tournament.