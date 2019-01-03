Baseball: Kikuchi deal a sign of the times: agent Nomura

Don Nomura, the agent who engineered Hideo Nomo's historic move to the major leagues 24 years ago, said Thursday that the Seattle Mariners' contract with Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was part of a larger trend in Major League Baseball's labor market.

On his last day to sign a deal with an MLB club or return to the Seibu Lions of Japan's Pacific League, the 27-year-old Kikuchi had a contract in hand reported by MLB.com as three years at $43 million, with a $13 million player option for 2022, and a four-year team option starting that season worth $66 million should Kikuchi decline his option.

If Kikuchi exercises his option, he would be a 31-year-old free agent in 2023 in a market that has not been kind to free agents over the age of 30. If Kikuchi is fit and is coming off a few strong seasons leading up to 2022, the Mariners will likely take him off the market by exercising their option, but Nomura does not expect that.

"It's basically a four-year contract and the (team) option will not be renewed at 31, unless he is a (Justin) Verlander type of pitcher."

"MLB is moving to younger (players) and shorter deals and using their players from the minors at a younger age than ever."

If the reported contract numbers are accurate, the Lions could stand to eventually receive between $8.15 million to $18.2 million (877 million to 1.8 billion yen).

This is somewhat less than what the Lions would have received two years ago, and substantially less than the posting fee a hard-throwing 27-year-old starting pitcher would have drawn prior to 2013.

In 2006, Seibu received over $50 million from the Boston Red Sox for Daisuke Matsuzaka. Five years later, Yu Darvish earned the Nippon Ham Fighters a similar windfall from the Texas Rangers.

But days prior to the posting of Masahiro Tanaka, who was expected to draw a posting fee in the area of $100 million, MLB demanded and Nippon Professional Baseball agreed to a $20 million posting fees cap.

The Rakuten Eagles with Tanaka, and later the Hiroshima Carp with Kenta Maeda, were able to demand posting fees up to that $20 million for their players, but that did not sit well with MLB either, and a year ago, the American side tightened the screws even further.

Because of the rules mandated by its new labor agreement with its players union, MLB was required to treat Shohei Ohtani as an amateur because he was under 25 years old.

That made Ohtani subject to draconian terms meant to curb international spending. In one fell swoop, Ohtani went from a player who was expected to get a contract in the neighborhood of $300 million to one making the major league minimum.

The current system pays a player's Japanese team's transfer fees that are based on a percentage of his guaranteed contract, bonuses and incentives. In addition to Kikuchi's salary, the Mariners will pay the Lions $8.15 million (875 million yen) for the first three guaranteed years, and an amount equal to 15 percent of any additional bonuses or incentives Kikuchi receives.

After that, it gets real complicated.

Should Kikuchi exercises his option after three seasons ahead of the 2022 season, the Lions would receive an additional $2.125 million (228 million yen).

In the event the Mariners pick up their four-year option, that $2.125 million figure would be replaced by a $10.075 million (1.08 billion yen) payment to the Lions -- money Seattle will be able to bank, invest and profit from in the meantime.

There is that by classing all the contracts after 2021 as "options" instead of guaranteed money, the Mariners will be able to shave an additional $175,000 off their payments to Seibu.