Russell Westbrook Mocks Lance Stephenson’s Air Guitar Celebration In Heated Game Vs. Lakers [VIDEO]

Russell Westbrook Has 4th Triple-Double

Star Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook hijacked Lance Stephenson‘s air guitar celebration Wednesday night during a tough win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The celebration has been seen all over prime-time television after Stephenson left the Indiana Pacers to team up with LeBron James in L.A. It happened after Thunder forward Paul George, playing some of the best basketball of his career, hit a tough shot with Stephenson draped all over him. The two were teammates in Indiana but now have bad blood between each other after Stephenson criticized George’s request to be traded to the Thunder in the summer of 2017.

Westbrook Trolls Stephenson With Scoring Celebration

Earlier in the season, Stephenson was charged with a technical foul after performing the air guitar celebration in a game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook, however, was not. When asked about it after the game he said, “Was I thinking about it? I wasn’t thinking about no damn guitar. It was an and-one. Having fun, per usual.”

Stephenson couldn’t cut his losses there. The Thunder (24-13) won the game 107-100 on the back of George, who was rumored to be headed to L.A. last offseason but spurred the city. Oklahoma retained their third seed in the Western Conference as the Lakers, (21-17) who are 1-3 since James suffered a groin injury, fell to the No. 8 seed.

Westbrook added in 14 points, 10 assists, and 16 rebounds for triple-double No. 115 of his career. Stephenson notched only three points, four assists and six rebounds in 21 minutes. George would score 37 points on just 29 shot attempts. He’d hear chants of “We Don’t Need You!” from the Lakers fans as he took his free throws. Compare that to their young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, who combined for 37 points on 45 shot attempts. George came away as the obvious winner and solidified his MVP hopes.