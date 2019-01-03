Olivia Newton-John Responds To ‘Exaggerated’ Rumors About Her Cancer, Approaching Death: “I’m Doing Great”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Olivia Newton-John speaks to the media prior to the formal opening of the Olivia Newton John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Austin Hospital on September 20, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert...

According to many recent reports, Olivia Newton-John is just weeks away from dying of cancer, but the actress and singer has now responded to these rumors by dispelling the notion that her health is declining. The 70-year-old Australian former Grease (1978) star assured fans she is “doing great” in a short video shared to her Twitter account on Wednesday. Newton-John […]