According to many recent reports, Olivia Newton-John is just weeks away from dying of cancer, but the actress and singer has now responded to these rumors by dispelling the notion that her health is declining. The 70-year-old Australian former Grease (1978) star assured fans she is “doing great” in a short video shared to her Twitter account on Wednesday. Newton-John […]
Olivia Newton-John Responds To ‘Exaggerated’ Rumors About Her Cancer, Approaching Death: “I’m Doing Great”
