WWE Legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund Dead At 76, Hulk Hogan & More Pay Tribute

WWE legend Mean Gene Okerlund dies at 76

WWE legend and interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76, according to a statement from the WWE.

“WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans,” the statement said. Okerlund’s cause of death was not revealed immediately. He was known as the voice of the WWE, rising to prominence for interviewing wrestlers. Okerlund was a 2006 inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

When news of Okerlund’s death appeared, multiple figures in wrestling took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

“Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away,” Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote. “As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family.”

Triple H wrote, “A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Current WWE announcer Jim Ross said, “So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene.”

Hulk Hogan simply wrote, “Mean Gene I love you my brother HH.”

Late last year, it was reported that Okerlund had fallen and that things went “from bad to worse.”