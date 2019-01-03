U.S. stocks dive after weak data, Apple warning

Wall Street stocks plummeted Thursday as weak economic data and a sales warning from Apple Inc. triggered fresh worries about a global economic slowdown.

The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 660.02 points, or 2.83 percent, to end at 22,686.22, after briefly shedding more than 700 points.

The broader S&P 500 fell 62.14 points, or 2.48 percent, to finish at 2,447.89, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 202.43 points, or 3.04 percent, at 6,463.50.

Selling dominated the U.S. stock market Thursday after data showed a fall in American factory activity in December, adding to concerns that economic growth is weakening.

U.S. stocks also came under selling pressure as Apple cut its quarterly revenue forecast for the first time in more than 15 years Wednesday, citing ebbing iPhone sales in China, the world's second-largest economy.