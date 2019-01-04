Barack & Michelle Obama Rated 2018’s Most Admired Man & Woman In New Poll

Photo: WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: (AFP OUT) US President Barack Obama dances with his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama during the Western Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th...

While they may no longer reside in the White House, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama left a lasting impression on the American public. According to Gallup’s annual survey, the Obamas are respectively last year’s most admired man and woman.

Gallup conducted their survey from Dec. 3 to 12, asking American citizens to identify the living man and woman they respect the most. Gallup has done this annually since 1946, though this year’s results are something of a break in previous patterns.

For one, Hillary Clinton, who spent the last 17 years regarded as the world’s most admired woman, placed third in 2018, following Michelle and Oprah Winfrey. Notably, Michelle, who’s currently on tour promoting her book, did place second in three previous years.

Barack, however, won his eleventh consecutive year as the country’s most admired man. Interestingly, President Donald Trump tails behind his predecessor as the runner up, his fourth time as runner up in total.

Gallup’s Top 10 most admired men and woman lists can be seen below, along with the percentage of voters who mentioned them.

Most Admired Men:

Barack Obama (19)

Donald Trump (13)

George W. Bush (2)

Pope Francis (2)

Bill Gates (1)

Bernie Sanders (1)

Bill Clinton (1)

Dalai Lama (1)

Joe Biden (1)

Elon Musk (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Most Admired Women: