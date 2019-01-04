Who Are Bruce Willis's Five Daughters? Willis Ladies Pose For Rare Group Photo

Rumer Willis, Die Hard star Bruce Willis‘ eldest daughter, began 2019 alongside all four of her sisters. Willis and Demi Moore are parents to the 30-year-old Rumer, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 24. From his marriage to Emma Heming, those three are stepsisters to Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 4. The five aren’t often together so Rumer posted a picture of it […]