Comedian Jane Curtin: "My New Year's Resolution Is To Make Sure The Republican Party Dies" [VIDEO]

Comedian and actress Jane Curtin made a bold statement regarding her 2019 New Year’s resolution on CNN on Tuesday. Speaking during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast, 71-year-old Curtin was one of many celebrities to share a New Year’s resolution. Curtin, a former Saturday Night Live star, went straight for politics and said she wished for the GOP to […]