Dollar trades in upper 107 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 107 yen range early Friday in Tokyo, slightly up from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 107.86-87 yen compared with 107.65-75 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Thursday. Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for holidays.

The euro was quoted at $1.1390-1391 and 122.85-86 yen against $1.1389-1399 and 122.56-66 yen in New York late Thursday afternoon.

In New York on Thursday, traders sought the perceived safety of the yen against the dollar amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy.