Tokyo stocks start 2019 with sharp fall after plunge on Wall Street

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Friday, the first trading day of 2019, with the Nikkei index dropping over 3.5 percent following an overnight plunge on Wall Street triggered by Apple Inc.'s downward sales forecast and concerns about the global economic outlook.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 713.49 points, or 3.56 percent, from last Friday to 19,301.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 45.93 points, or 3.07 percent, at 1,448.16.

Tokyo markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for the holidays.

Every industry category on the main section except the electric power and gas sector lost ground, led by electric appliance, miscellaneous product, and glass and ceramics product issues.