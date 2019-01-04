2 killed, 13 injured in fire at lodging house in Yokohama

Two people were killed and 13 others were injured in a fire early Friday at a lodging house in Yokohama near Tokyo, police said.

A fire broke out in a room on the fifth floor of the 10-story lodging house Ogiso Bekkan, which provides low-priced accommodation, in the Naka Ward of the city at around 6:15 a.m. The fire was contained in about an hour after it spread to several other rooms, local police and firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

About 140 people were believed to have been staying at Ogiso Bekkan when the fire occurred. Those killed or injured are likely to be all lodging guests, the police said.