U.S. new car sales in 2018 up 0.6 percent on tax cut

New car sales in the United States in 2018 rose 0.6 percent from the previous year to 17.33 million units, an Automotive News tally showed Friday.

Reflecting solid consumer spending on the back of a major tax reduction by President Donald Trump's administration, auto sales eclipsed 17 million units for the fourth consecutive year.

General Motors Co. topped the sales ranking with 2.95 million units, down 1.6 percent from the year before, followed by Ford Motor Co. at 2.48 million units, down 3.5 percent, and Toyota Motor Corp. at 2.42 million units, down 0.3 percent.

Among Japanese automakers aside from Toyota, Honda Motor Co. sold 1.60 million units, down 2.2 percent, and Nissan Motor Co. sold 1.49 million units, down 6.2 percent.

Subaru Corp. logged record high sales of 680,000 units, up 5.0 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp.'s sales rose 3.7 percent to 300,000 units, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s grew 13.9 percent to 110,000 units.

While there are some worries that expected interest rate hikes in the country will raise auto loan rates, automakers generally remain optimistic.

One senior official at a major automaker said new car sales are unlikely to drop suddenly as the U.S. economy is strong, with the jobless rate remaining low.