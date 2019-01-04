Tokyo stocks tumble in morning on global economic concerns

Tokyo stocks tumbled Friday morning, the first trading day of 2019, with the Nikkei index sharply falling after Apple Inc.'s downward sales forecast stoked concerns over the global economic outlook.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 607.37 points, or 3.03 percent, from last Friday to 19,407.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 33.58 points, or 2.25 percent, at 1,460.51.

Tokyo markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for holidays.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues.