Fresh setback for France's Republicans as ex-PM Juppe departs

Paris (AFP) - France's main opposition Republicans party has lost another of its heavyweights, announcing Friday that former prime minister Alain Juppe, who took issue with its right-wing lurch, was no longer a member.

The departure of Bordeaux mayor Juppe, one of France's most popular politicians who made a failed bid for the Republicans' presidential nomination in 2016, came as little surprise.

The 73-year-old political veteran has repeatedly voiced support for centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who quashed both the Republicans and former ruling Socialists to win election at the head of a new centrist party in 2017.

Confirming that Juppe had not paid his party dues in 2018 and was no longer a member, Republicans spokesman Gilles Platret told France Info radio: "It's a fact."

"Let's not fool ourselves. Alain Juppe has not really been a member of the Republicans for a while," he said.

Platret termed Juppe's break with the party which he co-founded in 2002 when it was known as the Union for a Popular Movement "a disappointment".

The right had lost "a great figure who gave great service to France", he said.

A moderate who served as prime minister under President Jacques Chirac, Juppe has clashed with Laurent Wauquiez, the staunch right-winger who took over as Republicans leader in December 2017.

He is the latest member of Republicans to either quit the ranks or defect to Macron's Republic on the Move party.

Those poached by Macron include Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. He has also successfully wooed some former Socialists.

Platret said the Republicans would "continue to advance, without Alain Juppe and with all those who want to continue to do battle, particularly with the government."