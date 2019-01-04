Dollar rises to lower 108 yen on U.S.-China trade talk hopes

The U.S. dollar rose to the lower 108 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo on expectations for progress in U.S.-China trade talks after Beijing said the two countries' trade officials will meet next week.

At noon, the dollar fetched 108.11-12 yen compared with 107.65-75 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Thursday. Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for holidays.

The euro was quoted at $1.1397-1398 and 123.22-23 yen against $1.1389-1399 and 122.56-66 yen in New York late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar drew selling in the morning to trade in the mid-107 yen range after the Nikkei stock index plummeted over 3.5 percent at one point.

"Market players bought the yen on a sharp fall in the Nikkei index and the 'Apple shock,' which made them concerned about a slowdown in the global economy," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow, referring to Apple Inc.'s downward revision Wednesday of its sales guidance.

But the U.S. currency rebounded after the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China for two-day negotiations from Monday.

"The announcement that the two countries are continuing efforts to avoid a trade war provided relief to the market," even though the talks may not lead to a complete resolution, said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.