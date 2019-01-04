FOCUS: Tax hike, global slowdown threaten Japan economy in 2019

Japan's economy faces a number of headwinds in 2019 including slowing demand for exports, financial market turmoil, and most challenging of all, an increase in the consumption tax.

The world's third-largest economy is doing well by most standards. It is likely to have already tied its longest expansionary phase of the postwar era and gross domestic product is expected to resume growing after a lull in the July-September quarter caused by a series of natural disasters. The job market is the tightest in decades, with the unemployment rate near the lowest level since the early 1990s at 2.5 percent.

But the Oct. 1 consumption tax hike from the current 8 percent to 10 percent could cut the party short. Previous hikes in the value-added tax have caused household spending to plummet, putting the brakes on economic activity.

The tax was introduced in Japan in 1989 at a rate of 3 percent. It was raised to 5 percent in 1997, a move that led to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffering a resounding defeat in national elections the following year and that is said to have contributed to the country falling into a 15-year deflationary slump.

Returning to power in 2012 with economic policies designed to bring the country out of that slump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised the tax to 8 percent in 2014 to help fund the growing cost of providing social security to a fast-graying population.

The move once again led shoppers to tighten their purse strings and caused underlying inflation to slow to around zero percent. GDP contracted for the first time since fiscal 2009 when the country was still reeling from the global financial crisis.

Determined not to make the same mistake, Abe, who is on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier and hopes to leverage a strong economy to realize his goal of amending the war-renouncing Constitution, has prepared a stimulus package worth trillions of yen to underpin demand.

Koya Miyamae, an economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., says the fiscal measures, which include free pre-elementary school education and tax breaks for car and home owners, will have a significant hand in alleviating the burden on households.

"A slight swing in demand will be unavoidable, but the consumption tax hike is unlikely to trigger an economic slowdown," he predicts.

Meanwhile, Japan's exports have dipped amid slowing demand for components used in smartphones such as semiconductors and liquid crystal displays, and could fall further given the recent strengthening of the yen, which makes Japanese products less price-competitive overseas.

Business spending remains strong thanks to record-high corporate profits and a construction boom ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But business confidence has weakened over uncertainty regarding the simmering trade tensions between the United States and China, which led the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its global growth forecasts in October.

The world's two largest economies have already raised tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's products, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to further raise tariffs if an agreement is not reached during their upcoming trade talks.

Analysts say such underlying risks mean the Bank of Japan is unlikely to reel in its monetary easing measures until at least the tax hike, even as peers in the United States and Europe are well on their way to normalizing policy.

"The BOJ may continue to quietly decrease the amount of government bonds it purchases, but won't formally begin the normalization process by raising interest rates for a while," says Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute and a former board member at the central bank.

That seems doubly true given that inflation remains far below BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's 2 percent target, as companies remain reluctant to raise prices for fear of chasing away frugal consumers. Gains in core consumer prices excluding volatile fresh foods have been stuck at 1 percent or lower.

Wage gains have been the missing piece of the puzzle, with companies slow to pass on improvement in earnings to their workers. The day after Christmas, Abe implored the members of Japan's most influential business lobby in Tokyo to raise wages in order to get the gears of economic activity turning.

The crowd politely laughed, as if he had told a joke that missed its mark.