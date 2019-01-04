Main events scheduled for Jan. 7-13

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 7-13:
Jan. 7 (MON)
-- 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to throne.
-- Departure tax, requiring each passenger to pay 1,000 yen when they leave the country by air or sea, to be introduced.
-- Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold joint news conference.
-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for December, whole of 2018.
Jan. 8 (TUES)
-- Cabinet Office to release Consumer Confidence Survey for December.
-- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. to complete acquisition of Shire Plc.
Jan. 9 (WED)
-- No major events.
Jan. 10 (THURS)
-- Cabinet Office to release leading economic index for November.
-- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting, release quarterly report on regional economic conditions.
-- Official campaigning to start for Yamanashi gubernatorial election.
-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for December, whole of 2018.
-- Japan Automobile Importers Association to release imported car sales for December, whole of 2018.
-- Fast Retailing Co. to release Sept.-Nov. first quarter earnings.
Jan. 11 (FRI)
-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for November.
-- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for December.
Jan. 12 (SAT)
-- No major events.
Jan. 13 (SUN)
-- No major events.