Main events scheduled for Jan. 7-13

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 7-13:

Jan. 7 (MON)

-- 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to throne.

-- Departure tax, requiring each passenger to pay 1,000 yen when they leave the country by air or sea, to be introduced.

-- Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold joint news conference.

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for December, whole of 2018.

Jan. 8 (TUES)

-- Cabinet Office to release Consumer Confidence Survey for December.

-- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. to complete acquisition of Shire Plc.

Jan. 9 (WED)

-- No major events.

Jan. 10 (THURS)

-- Cabinet Office to release leading economic index for November.

-- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting, release quarterly report on regional economic conditions.

-- Official campaigning to start for Yamanashi gubernatorial election.

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for December, whole of 2018.

-- Japan Automobile Importers Association to release imported car sales for December, whole of 2018.

-- Fast Retailing Co. to release Sept.-Nov. first quarter earnings.

Jan. 11 (FRI)

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for November.

-- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for December.

Jan. 12 (SAT)

-- No major events.

Jan. 13 (SUN)

-- No major events.