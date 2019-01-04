U.S., China to hold trade talks in Beijing next week

The United States and China will hold working talks in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday next week in a bid to defuse a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, a Chinese Commerce Ministry official said Friday.

The vice-ministerial-level talks, which will involve a U.S. delegation led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, comes slightly a month after U.S. and Chinese leaders agreed on a 90-day cease-fire in the tariff war between the two countries.

On Dec. 1, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to complete talks about technology, intellectual property and cyber theft issues within 90 days, with Trump urging China to carry out structural reforms to rectify its alleged unfair business practices.

The White House said that if the two nations are unable to reach an agreement on such matters before the clock runs down, Washington will increase tariff levels on $200 billion of Chinese goods from the current 10 percent to 25 percent as it had planned.

In early December, the Trump administration said it had named Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to lead trade negotiations with China.

At the end of last year, after holding telephone talks with Xi, Trump said on Twitter, "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!"