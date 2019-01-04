CORRECTION (:Exchange-Government:)

In the story headlined "Japan expresses "strong concern" over yen's surge," please note the following CORRECTION.
At 3rd graf, please read ... 20 ...(not ... 25 ... as sent).
A corrected version will move momentarily.
©Kyodo News
In the story headlined "Japan expresses "strong concern" over yen's surge," please note the following CORRECTION.
At 3rd graf, please read ... 20 ...(not ... 25 ... as sent).
A corrected version will move momentarily.
To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.