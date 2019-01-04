CORRECTED: Japan expresses "strong concern" over yen's surge

Japan's government on Friday expressed "strong concern" after the yen climbed to a 10-month high against the U.S. dollar.

"We saw very high volatility on the currency market, and we must acknowledge this with strong concern," Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters after meeting with officials from the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan.

The emergency meeting was the third since Dec. 20 amid turmoil in the financial markets including sharp drops in Tokyo stocks and long-term interest rates falling into negative territory.

The yen briefly hit 104.70 to the dollar, its highest level since March 2018, on Thursday while Japanese traders were away for the New Year's holiday.