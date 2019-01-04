Tokyo stocks start 2019 with sharp fall on global economic concerns

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday, the first trading day of 2019, with the Nikkei index falling over 2 percent, as investors worried about the global economic outlook following heavy losses overnight on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 452.81 points, or 2.26 percent, from Dec. 28 at 19,561.96. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.93 points, or 1.53 percent, lower at 1,471.16.

Tokyo markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for holidays.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues.

