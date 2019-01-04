Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Friday evening editions:

-- Tokyo stocks start 2019 with sharp fall after plunge on Wall Street (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri, Nikkei)

