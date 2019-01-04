Japan's key bond yield hits 26-month low on plunge in Tokyo stocks

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond briefly fell Friday to minus 0.050 percent, its lowest level since November 2016, as traders flocked to the safe haven asset on a plunge in Tokyo stocks amid worries over the global economic outlook.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at minus 0.040 percent, down 0.035 percentage point from last Friday's close. Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for the New Year holidays.

The price of the March futures contract for 10-year bonds rose 0.36 point to 152.84 on the Osaka Exchange.