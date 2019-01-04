Japan, S. Korea need to resolve radar issue swiftly: Kono

The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea agreed Friday that a recent radar lock-on issue needs to be resolved swiftly by their defense authorities.

"Minister Kang and I shared the view that defense authorities need to discuss the (radar) issue based on facts and resolve it at the earliest possible date," Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters after holding phone talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha.

During the talks, Kono said he also urged Seoul to prevent harm to a Japanese company after lawyers started a process to seize its assets following a South Korean top court order to compensate for wartime forced labor.

Bilateral ties have deteriorated in recent weeks over South Korean top court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay compensation over wartime forced labor and the alleged directing of fire-control radar at a Japanese Self-Defense Forces patrol plane by the South Korean Navy on Dec. 20.

South Korea on Friday released a video of the radar incident, repeating its demand that Japan stop "distorting" the truth and apologize for a low-altitude flyby by one of its patrol planes.

The release came after the Japanese Defense Ministry also made public a video clip of the radar lock-on incident on Dec. 28 to back up its claim that South Korea used the radar intentionally.

In the wartime forced labor case involving Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., the Japanese steelmaking giant had until Dec. 24 to respond to a request by lawyers for the South Korean plaintiffs calling for the start of talks on compensation.

After the passing of the deadline, the lawyers said Wednesday they had launched a process to seize the steelmaker's shares in POSCO-Nippon Steel RHF Joint Venture (PNR), its strategic partnership with South Korean steelmaker POSCO.

"We take (the request) very seriously," Kono said, calling on South Korea to deal with the issue appropriately.