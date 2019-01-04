Dollar briefly up to mid-108 yen on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

The U.S. dollar briefly rose to the mid-108 yen zone Friday in Tokyo amid expectations that the United States and China will seek to resolve their trade conflict through talks next week.

The dollar rose to 108.45 yen at one point before fetching 107.84-86 yen at 5 p.m., compared with 107.65-75 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Thursday. It dropped as low as 107.52 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 107.63 yen. Japanese markets were closed from Monday to Thursday for holidays.

The euro was quoted at $1.1407-1409 and 123.02-06 yen against $1.1389-1399 and 122.56-66 yen in New York late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar drew buying after the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the United States and China will hold working-level talks in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday in a bid to defuse the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

"Expectations grew that the two countries may move in a positive direction (to resolve the conflict)," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

The dollar also gained ground after the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan held an emergency meeting to discuss the yen's recent sharp appreciation, fueling expectations that the authorities would take action against the stronger yen, which could affect the country's economy by slowing exports, dealers said.

On Thursday, the dollar briefly dropped to 104.70 yen, its lowest level since March 2018, amid fears of a global economic slowdown on the U.S.-China trade row.

Market players are now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for December, due out later in the day, for hints about the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.

"Excessively weak data may weaken expectations of interest rate hikes by the Fed," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.