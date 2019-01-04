Marriott releases new update on massive security breach of guest information

Marriott has revised the estimated number of customers affected in a massive security breach from an original 500 million to 383 million.

In an update, the hotel group released new information concerning the data breach which was discovered last November. Initially, the group announced that hackers stole information from 500 million guests who had made a reservation at a Starwood property on or before Sept. 10, 2018.

Starwood brands include the St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, and Le Méridien.

After further investigation, Marriott says 383 million records is now the upper limit of guests affected.

Hackers also stole 20.3 million passport numbers that were encrypted, along with 5.25 million unencrypted passport numbers.

Of the 8.6 million encrypted payment cards involved in the incident, 354,000 payment cards were unexpired as of Sept. 2018.

Guests concerned about their passport information and payment information can visit https://answers.kroll.com/ which lists phone numbers around the world for dedicated call centers.