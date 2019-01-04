Stocks soar as Fed chair drops rate hike course

Stocks soared on US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell signalling that interest rates were no longer on a fixed course higher

London (AFP) - Global stocks shot higher and the dollar sagged on Friday after the head of the US Federal Reserve signalled it was no longer set on raising interest rates.

The US central bank has no "pre-set" plan for interest rates and will bide its time to see how the economy evolves before making any moves, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

The comments signal a major shift from the Fed's previous indications it would continue hiking interest rates, and Powell noted financial markets were worried about a slowdown in the US and Chinese economies.

Investors have been gripped by fears over the global economy in recent weeks, which have seen stock prices tumble and confidence wane among corporations that foresee slowing demand and weakening sales in 2019.

Powell said the Fed is "prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly" to support the economy.

The comments sent US and European stock indices sharply higher, which had already posted gains on data showing that at least in terms of job creation the US economy continues to be healthy.

The US economy added a whopping 312,000 jobs in December, and wages rose steadily, gaining 3.2 percent for the year.

"A solid set of job numbers and some comfortable words from the chairman of the Federal Reserve have been just the ticket to get markets into bullish mode," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

At one point in morning trading the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all up by more than 3.0 percent.

In Europe, Frankfurt closed 3.4 percent higher, followed by a gain of 2.7 percent in Paris, and London rising 2.2 percent.

Most Asian exchanges also moved upwards on positive news from China.

A leading survey of Chinese manufacturing nudged higher for December, confounding analysts who had expected it to decline.

Meanwhile, China's central bank moved after markets closed there to stimulate the economy by allowing commercial banks to use more of their funds for lending.

Market analyst David Cheetham at XTB online trading platform said that move by China’s central bank "cut the bank reserve ratio by 1 percentage point to release around 1.5 trillion yuan of liquidity and this has sparked a rally this morning in stocks as they look to recover from recent declines."

Hopes of progress regarding China-US trade war tensions also provided support to equities, analysts said.

Beijing said Friday a US delegation would visit China at the start of next week for the first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed a ceasefire.

Word of the meeting follows small signs of progress -- and the absence of new threats from Trump -- while the two sides work to ease trade tensions.

The dollar slid against the euro and pound after Powell's comments on the shrinking prospects of interest rate increases.

Key figures around 1630 GMT

New York - Dow: UP 2.5 percent at 23,245.84 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 2.6 percent at 2,511.19

New York - Nasdaq: UP 3.5 percent at 6,690.78

London - FTSE 100: UP 2.2 percent at 6,838.24 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 3.4 percent at 10,767.69 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.7 percent at 4,737.12 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.9 percent at 3,039.42

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.3 percent at 19,561.96 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.2 percent at 25,626.03 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.1 percent at 2,514.87 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 108.23 yen from 107.63 yen at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1404 from $1.1394

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2711 from $1.2637

Oil - Brent Crude: UP $1.28 at $57.23 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP $1.54 at $48.63

